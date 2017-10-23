An approximately 15,700-square-foot Southampton estate owned by Anthony Sbarro, whose parents launched the family’s casual Italian eatery chain, has sold for $24 million.
The sale closed on Oct. 19, says Lianne Alcon of Sotheby’s International Realty. She and Dawn Watson of Douglas Elliman Real Estate confirmed the sale price. The buyer has not been identified.
Set on 1.94 acres in the private ocean-access compound, the nine-bedroom manse, which has 11 full baths and three half-baths, was designed by Fleetwood & McMullan Architects and features interior design by Achille Salvagni, according to a July 2016 Newsday report. At the time, the asking price was $32 million.
The home contains multiple fireplaces, a large eat-in kitchen, master and junior bedroom suites, a home theater, a recreation room with a built-in bar, a wine cellar, dance studio and an elevator, as well as a guest apartment with two bedroom suites, a listing says.
Erica Grossman and Michaela Keszler of Douglas Elliman Real Estate listed the property with Harald Grant of Sotheby’s International Realty, who represented the buyer.
