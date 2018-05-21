A turn-of-the-last-century home in Sea Cliff comes with modern interiors and views of Hempstead Bay from nearly every window. It is on the market for $799,000.

The four-bedroom, 1 1/2-bathroom home was built by a sea captain who made the home “look like the top of a ship,” says listing agent Diane Stigliano of Daniel Gale Real Sotheby’s International Realty.

The open floor plan is unusual for a home built circa 1903, Stigliano says, and there are aqua cabinets in the kitchen and dark wood floors in the third-floor master bedroom, which has a deck overlooking the water.

“It’s kind of edgy, but in a nice traditional way,” Stigliano says.