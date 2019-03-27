TODAY'S PAPER
40° Good Morning
SEARCH
40° Good Morning
ClassifiedsReal Estate

$1.25M Sea Cliff home comes with 1908 kitchen sink

This Sea Cliff home is listed for $1.25

This Sea Cliff home is listed for $1.25 million. Photo Credit: Richard B. Arnold R.E./Heidi Hunt

By Arlene Gross Special to Newsday
Print

A Sea Cliff Victorian listed for $1.25 million features refurbished period architectural detail and the original kitchen and sink.

“The main floor of the home is a stunning example of interior design in classic Victorian tradition,” says Tom Kaufman, who, with John Russo, is listing the property for Richard B. Arnold Real Estate.

Built in 1908, the six-bedroom, 2.5-bathroom home features handmade woodwork, moldings, hardwood floors and built-in bookshelves. There are three levels of water views of Hempstead Harbor and the Long Island Sound.

The house is on a 90-by-120-foot lot.

By Arlene Gross Special to Newsday

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More news

An image taken from a trail camera shows Sanctuary to pay for deer management study
Jake Gabler-Colotti, of Wantagh, was charged with unlawful Police: Man recorded women at tanning salon
Nassau Police Commissioner Patrick Ryder and Nassau County Police: Boy charged for bringing gun to school
Victoria Ruvolo, who was injured when a 20-pound Victim in turkey toss dies
Suffolk County District Attorney Timothy Sini at DA: Man sentenced to 24 years for home invasion
Long Island Jewish Medical Center in Valley Stream Northwell gets low-cost power for 5 sites