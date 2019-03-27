A Sea Cliff Victorian listed for $1.25 million features refurbished period architectural detail and the original kitchen and sink.

“The main floor of the home is a stunning example of interior design in classic Victorian tradition,” says Tom Kaufman, who, with John Russo, is listing the property for Richard B. Arnold Real Estate.

Built in 1908, the six-bedroom, 2.5-bathroom home features handmade woodwork, moldings, hardwood floors and built-in bookshelves. There are three levels of water views of Hempstead Harbor and the Long Island Sound.

The house is on a 90-by-120-foot lot.