TODAY'S PAPER
47° Good Morning
SEARCH
47° Good Morning
ClassifiedsReal Estate

1888 Sea Cliff Victorian lists for $959,000

This Sea Cliff house shares a one-third-plus-acre lot

This Sea Cliff house shares a one-third-plus-acre lot with a barn that was converted into a cottage and three-car garage. Photo Credit: Douglas Elliman Real Estate

By Tariq Kamal Special to Newsday
Print

An 1888 Victorian in Sea Cliff is listed for $959,000.

The house shares a one-third-plus-acre lot with a barn that was converted into a cottage and three-car garage.

Owner Khaled Sobhy says he has spent the past decade maintaining and occasionally renovating the five-bedroom main house, always careful to preserve its historical integrity.

“I did a lot of work on it. The front porch has been replaced. But the siding, the windows and the tin roof are all original,” Sobhy says.

The house is listed with Lisa Donatelli of Douglas Elliman Real Estate.

By Tariq Kamal Special to Newsday

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More news

Gerard Fioravanti of Fiorello Dolce in Huntington stars Bakery owner to star in new Food Network series
The weather forecast for Friday. Forecast: Chance of drizzle until this afternoon
How NYC’s building boom led to illegal dumping on LI
Roberto Clemente Park in Brentwood in 2015. The NY's new illegal dumping rules face challenges
Ubaid U. Bandukra, the 30-year-old owner of Caffeine,  LI millennials on what it takes to launch a business
Cpl. Robert A. Hendriks, 25, was among two LI Marine reservist's body returns to U.S.