An 1888 Victorian in Sea Cliff is listed for $959,000.

The house shares a one-third-plus-acre lot with a barn that was converted into a cottage and three-car garage.

Owner Khaled Sobhy says he has spent the past decade maintaining and occasionally renovating the five-bedroom main house, always careful to preserve its historical integrity.

“I did a lot of work on it. The front porch has been replaced. But the siding, the windows and the tin roof are all original,” Sobhy says.

