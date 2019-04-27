Sellers Amy and James Singh

Community Sea Cliff

Asking price $795,000

The basics A three-bedroom, two-bath Colonial on a 40-by-120-foot lot.

The competition A three-bedroom, 2½-bath Colonial on Prospect Avenue is listed for $849,000.

Nearest recent sale A three-bedroom, two-bath home on Franklin Avenue sold Nov. 20 for $727,500.

Taxes with no exemptions $13,454 (includes Sea Cliff Village taxes)

Time on the market Since Feb. 20

Get the Real Estate newsletter! The best LI real estate news in your inbox weekly. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Listing agent Rachel Malin, Signature Premier Properties, Locust Valley, 516-759-4400

Why it’s for sale Amy, 33, an educator, and James, 32, an air traffic controller, say they’re moving closer to a new job opportunity for Amy.

The Singhs bought their 1,824-square-foot home in 2018 with the intention of making it their home forever, Amy says:

“Living in Astoria with our young daughter, we wanted some green space and a good school district. We visited Sea Cliff and fell in love with this home. I love the history of it. It was built in 1878 … I loved the idea of our making it modern but still maintaining its history. The living room runs from the front to the back of the house. We use the rear of the room as play space. The previous owners used it as a dining area, but when we renovated the kitchen, which I designed, we created a dining area in there. Both bathrooms were also fully renovated. There’re hardwood floors throughout the house, except for the bathrooms and kitchen. What’s interesting about the house is that it runs the depth of the block. Our driveway is in the backyard and we enter from the street behind us. The neighborhood is so nice. There’s a family with young kids across the street, and we really have a sense of community, which is true of Sea Cliff in general.”