1883 Sea Cliff home lists for $1.599M

This seven-bedroom, 2.5-bathroom Sea Cliff home features a

This seven-bedroom, 2.5-bathroom Sea Cliff home features a wraparound porch. Photo Credit: Brian Cirillo

By Arlene Gross Special to Newsday
A Sea Cliff Victorian that dates back to 1883 is on the market for $1.599 million.

The seven-bedroom, 2.5-bathroom home was fashioned after Charles Eastlake's designs, says listing agent Christina Volz of Branch Real Estate Group. Eastlake's Victorian architecture is notable for its intricate wood throughout the interior and exterior, says Volz. “Outside, you will see spindles, applied geometric patterns, rosettes and dentils,” she says.

Other period details include original inlaid floors with star and diamond center boards, mahogany pocket doors, a gabled slate roof, a porte clochère entry with a balcony above it and a wraparound porch.

The house was restored in 2006 to bring it back to its original look, Volz says.

