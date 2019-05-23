TODAY'S PAPER
1888 Sea Cliff home lists for $1.375M 

This Sea Cliff home is a .22-acre property has a six-bedroom, 3.5-bathroom home with a front porch, open ceilings with exposed floor beams in the living and dining rooms and a converted garage with a finished room. Photo Credit: Heidi Hunt Photography

By Arlene Gross Special to Newsday
An 1888 Victorian in Sea Cliff is on the market for $1.375 million.

The price includes some unique lighting fixtures in the dining room and over the kitchen island.

The .22-acre property  has a six-bedroom, 3.5-bathroom home with a front porch, open ceilings with exposed floor beams in the living and dining rooms and a converted garage with a finished room.

The listing agents are Vivian Parisi and Sheila Wenger of Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty.

