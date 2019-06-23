A Colonial located in the Cliffs section of Sea Cliff is on the market for $575,000.

The two-bedroom, 1.5-bathroom home, built in 1930, was gutted down to the studs in 1987 and renovated with an open floor plan, new solarium with Mexican tile floors, skylights and walls of glass.

The 40-foot-by-100-foot property contains mature specimen trees and perennial gardens.

The listing agent is Barbara Catapano of Coast Realty.