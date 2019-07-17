Sea Cliff's 'Yellow Lady' lists for $849,000

A three-story 1898 Victorian in Sea Cliff known as the “Yellow Lady” is listed for $849,000.

The home includes five bedrooms and 2½ bathrooms. It was built by a steamship captain, says Thomas Kaufman of Richard B. Arnold, who is listing the property with John Russo.

“It is a perfect location if you love the water," says Kaufman. "You’re perched on a hill. There is a winter water view from the backyard. Go down the road a quarter-mile and you’re on the promenade of Hempstead Harbor and Tappan Beach, and then if you go the other way, you’re on the boardwalk that leads to Sea Cliff Beach, overlooking the Long Island Sound.”