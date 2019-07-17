TODAY'S PAPER
80° Good Morning
SEARCH
80° Good Morning
ClassifiedsReal Estate

Sea Cliff's 'Yellow Lady' lists for $849,000

This Sea Cliff home was built in 1898.

This Sea Cliff home was built in 1898. Photo Credit: Heidi Hunt Photography / Heidi Hunt

By Tariq Kamal Special to Newsday
Print

A three-story 1898 Victorian in Sea Cliff known as the “Yellow Lady” is listed for $849,000.

The home includes five bedrooms and 2½ bathrooms. It was built by a steamship captain, says Thomas Kaufman of Richard B. Arnold, who is listing the property with John Russo.

“It is a perfect location if you love the water," says Kaufman. "You’re perched on a hill. There is a winter water view from the backyard. Go down the road a quarter-mile and you’re on the promenade of Hempstead Harbor and Tappan Beach, and then if you go the other way, you’re on the boardwalk that leads to Sea Cliff Beach, overlooking the Long Island Sound.”

By Tariq Kamal Special to Newsday

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More news

Restaurateur and hotel-owner Anthony Scotto, who wants to Developer: Town wrong on hotel plan calculations
Richard Schipani, 63, of Bethpage, was charged with Cops: Man accused of assaulting social worker
A genever cocktail called the Atlantis in the Historic Greenport eatery opens 'speakeasy'
The North Hempstead Town Hall in Manhasset. This Wireless company sues village for cell equipment
Great South Bay Amateur Radio Club members Salli Ham radio operators honor Apollo 11 anniversary
A bald eagle at the Quogue Wildlife Refuge Bald eagle stolen from wildlife refuge, cops say
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search