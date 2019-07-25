TODAY'S PAPER
BOGO Sea Cliff home lists for $969,000

This Sea Cliff property is listed for $969,000.

This Sea Cliff property is listed for $969,000. Photo Credit: Daniel Gale Real Estate/KJ Wohlers

By Tariq Kamal Special to Newsday
A Sea Cliff property listed for $969,000 includes a three-bedroom, 2½-bathroom house and a two-story, one-bedroom cottage, all on one half-acre lot. The house was built in 1903 and the cottage in 1917.

Seller Alex Terentiev says he and wife, Helene, have twice remodeled the cottage and replaced the main home’s systems with modern equipment. “New windows, new plumbing, new electricity," says Terentiev. "Despite all that, we were careful to make it look like it was built that way the first time.”

The property is listed with Giselle DiMasi and Janine Fakiris of Daniel Gale Sotheby's International Realty.

