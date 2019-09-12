A Sea Cliff "cliffhanger" home built in 1878 is on the market for $949,000.

"It's an expression we use around here for a house on a hill," says listing agent Howard Taub of Richard B. Arnold Real Estate of describing the home as a "cliffhanger."

The home contains four bedrooms and two bathrooms, a great room with heated floors, a gas fireplace and French doors leading to the patio and backyard, says Taub.

The main level of the house includes a living room and dining room combination with original hardwood floors and a kitchen with granite countertops and high-end appliances.

The master suite, on the second floor, features a tiled fireplace, a ceiling with accent beams, French doors leading to the porch and a bathroom with a claw-foot tub and shower.

Taub says the .26-acre property in the residential beach village has annual property taxes of $17,402.