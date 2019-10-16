TODAY'S PAPER
Sea Cliff's 'Bird House' lists for $535,000

This Sea Cliff home is on the market

This Sea Cliff home is on the market for $535,000. Photo Credit: Barbara Catapano

By Arlene Gross Special to Newsday
A Sea Cliff Colonial perched high on an elevated street is on the market for $535,000.

The two-bedroom, 1½-bathroom house was built in 1930 and restored in 1987. A solarium was added in 2010.

“When you’re in it and you're looking out the window from the master bedroom, you literally feel like you’re in a birdhouse or tree house,” says listing agent Barbara Catapano of Coast Realty.

The 40-by-100-foot property is close to Sea Cliff and Tappan beaches, marinas and the village of Sea Cliff. 

