Sea Cliff's 'Bird House' lists for $535,000
A Sea Cliff Colonial perched high on an elevated street is on the market for $535,000.
The two-bedroom, 1½-bathroom house was built in 1930 and restored in 1987. A solarium was added in 2010.
“When you’re in it and you're looking out the window from the master bedroom, you literally feel like you’re in a birdhouse or tree house,” says listing agent Barbara Catapano of Coast Realty.
The 40-by-100-foot property is close to Sea Cliff and Tappan beaches, marinas and the village of Sea Cliff.
Comments
We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.