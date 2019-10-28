TODAY'S PAPER
Sea Cliff's Westways lists for $3.15M

Westways in Sea Cliff.

Westways in Sea Cliff. Photo Credit: Daniel Gale Real Estate/Russell Pratt Photography

By Arlene Gross Special to Newsday
Westways, a Sea Cliff home designed by architect Ogden Codman, Jr., is on the market for $3.15 million.

Built in 1913, the home contains six bedrooms and 6½ bathrooms. It is on a 1.5-acre lot.

Codman is known for his work on Roslyn Harbor’s Frick Estate, among other projects.

Luisa Giugliano and husband, Rishi Zutshi, knew the prior owners and had visited the home before they purchased it in 2015, Giugliano says. She adds that she was struck by its “fairy tale” quality.

“It’s a feeling of being in Europe — tall, old-growth trees, dappled light, water views in winter. … You feel like you’re in your own world,” Giugliano says.

She adds that the home's cement-and-stucco construction makes it unique among Sea Cliff’s many Victorian mansions.

Among the home’s highlights are a chef’s kitchen, a carriage house converted to a studio and a heated saltwater pool.

The listing is held by Vivian Parisi of Daniel Gale Sotheby's International Realty.

