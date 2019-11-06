A Southern-style home in Sea Cliff is on the market for $1.349 million.

The shaker-style house was designed by the late architect Wayne Ehmann, who as the chief architect of Metro-North Railroad worked on the Grand Central Terminal restoration project in the 1990s, says listing agent Eileen Marie Gilligan of Gilligan Long Island Realty.

The house features four covered porches, a cupola on top, wide pine wood floors and a custom aluminum roof. Other features include central air conditioning, a Sonos sound system and a full-house water filtration system.

The four-bedroom, 2.5-bathroom home, which is in the North Shore School District, is within walking distance of Tappen and Sea Cliff beaches and Sea Cliff village.

“It’s a great Hamptons alternative,” says Gilligan, adding that the house was designed to get lots of natural light from its 20 windows. “It has three separate balconies and porches upstairs and a huge front rocking chair porch.”