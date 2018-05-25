TODAY'S PAPER
63° Good Morning
63° Good Morning
ClassifiedsReal Estate

Sea Cliff founder once owned $1.175M home

By Lisa Chamoff Special to Newsday
Print

A Sea Cliff Victorian built in 1893 by one of Sea Cliff’s founders is on the market for $1.175 million.

The original owners were Edward and Emma Rheinhard, says Barbara Sinenberg of Sherlock Homes Realty, who is co-listing the property with Marjorie Schachter of Laffey Real Estate.

“He was an attorney and very active in founding Sea Cliff,” Sinenberg says. 

The home has many original details, including decorative moldings, banisters, stained glass windows, ornate tray plaster ceilings and electrified gas chandeliers.

The sellers, who are the third owners of the home, remodeled the kitchen in the late 1980s. The fireplace in the living room was also rebuilt with tiles to mach the mantle.

The home used to have one of the iron fountains that used to stand around Sea Cliff, Sinenberg says. Parts of the fountain are stored in the home’s basement and could be put back together. 

By Lisa Chamoff Special to Newsday

More news

Police investigate a shooting involving two occupants of Police: Shots fired into car, injuring 2
Islip Veterans Memorial Park is next to Islip LI community offers 'variety of different lifestyles'
From left, Navy Lt. Michael Murphy and Brigadier At least 18 Medal of Honor recipients had LI ties
U.S. Navy Blue Angels pilots arrive at Republic Blue Angels, Snowbirds take different paths
The temperature should hit a high in the Forecast: Holiday weekend begins with sunshine
A Ford Mustang crashed into the side of Cops: Passenger hurt as car slams into house