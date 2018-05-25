A Sea Cliff Victorian built in 1893 by one of Sea Cliff’s founders is on the market for $1.175 million.

The original owners were Edward and Emma Rheinhard, says Barbara Sinenberg of Sherlock Homes Realty, who is co-listing the property with Marjorie Schachter of Laffey Real Estate.

“He was an attorney and very active in founding Sea Cliff,” Sinenberg says.

The home has many original details, including decorative moldings, banisters, stained glass windows, ornate tray plaster ceilings and electrified gas chandeliers.

The sellers, who are the third owners of the home, remodeled the kitchen in the late 1980s. The fireplace in the living room was also rebuilt with tiles to mach the mantle.

The home used to have one of the iron fountains that used to stand around Sea Cliff, Sinenberg says. Parts of the fountain are stored in the home’s basement and could be put back together.