Glass tower connects $999,000 Sea Cliff home
A four-bedroom, three-bathroom Contemporary home in Sea Cliff is on the market for $999,000.
Inside, the home features soaring ceilings, walls of glass, a spiral staircase and a two-story glass block tower that connects all the levels.
“The house is very unusual,” says listing agent Terry Sciubba of Sherlock Homes Realty. “It’s very cool. It’s a wood, glass and steel structure.”
An iron gate encloses the .11-acre property.
