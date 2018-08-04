TODAY'S PAPER
A four-bedroom, three-bathroom Contemporary home in Sea Cliff is on the market for $999,000.

Inside, the home features soaring ceilings, walls of glass, a spiral staircase and a two-story glass block tower that connects all the levels.
“The house is very unusual,” says listing agent Terry Sciubba of Sherlock Homes Realty. “It’s very cool. It’s a wood, glass and steel structure.”
An iron gate encloses the .11-acre property.

