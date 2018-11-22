A Sea Cliff home with a black-and-white tile kitchen and window garden is on the market for $935,000.

Even though she and her husband, Christian, fell in love with it at first sight, homeowner Hannah Bradford says that buying the three-bedroom, two-bathroom 1898 house was more about the location than the home.

“My daughter has a client in Sea Cliff, and would come back and say we had to go to this little town — that it’s magical, on a hill overlooking the North Shore and Long Island Sound, that everyone is artistic," says Bradford, who lived in Bushwick at the time. “She talked it up for two years. Finally, one Sunday morning after a raucous Saturday night, I said I couldn’t take the noise another minute and decided to go to Sea Cliff for breakfast. We drove around a little bit, had a cup of coffee, and I thought, This town is really super freaking adorable.

She says she stopped at a local real estate office, saw the house and put in an offer a day later.

The Bradfords ripped up carpeting and pulled down wallpaper and painted everything they could. The carpet throughout the house was replaced with hardwood, and the kitchen and master bedroom closet were redone with black and white linoleum tile.

“I know how well the tiles wear,” Bradford says of the linoleum.

There are new cabinets, stainless-steel appliances and a farmhouse sink below a greenhouse window box in the kitchen.

