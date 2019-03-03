A Sea Cliff home that dates back to 1878 is on the market for $1.079 million.

The three-story, 1,855-square-foot home has four bedrooms, two bathrooms, radiant heat flooring, a second-floor balcony and another balcony off the master bedroom, which has views of Hempstead Harbor.

The house originally served as the carriage house on an estate for a gentleman farmer who worked as a jeweler in Manhattan, says listing agent Howard Taub of Richard B. Arnold Real Estate.