1878 Sea Cliff home lists for $1.079M

This Sea Cliff home was originally a carriage

This Sea Cliff home was originally a carriage house on a large estate. Photo Credit: Howard Taub, Richard B. Arnold R/Deana Roper

By Arlene Gross Special to Newsday
A Sea Cliff home that dates back to 1878 is on the market for $1.079 million.

The three-story, 1,855-square-foot home has four bedrooms, two bathrooms, radiant heat flooring, a second-floor balcony and another balcony off the master bedroom, which has views of Hempstead Harbor. 

The house originally served as the carriage house on an estate for a gentleman farmer who worked as a jeweler in Manhattan, says listing agent Howard Taub of Richard B. Arnold Real Estate.

