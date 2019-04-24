A Sea Cliff Victorian once owned by Max Schuster of the Simon & Schuster publishing company is on the market for $1.549 million, according to the property listing and the seller's real estate agent.

The home, built in 1897, comes with a legal duplex apartment, says listing agent Terry Sciubba of Sherlock Homes Realty.

"That's where he would send his writers out," says Sciubba. "Will Durant wrote 'The Story of Civilization' partly there."

The three-bedroom house, with a one-bedroom apartment, has high ceilings and original decorative woodwork and hardwood floors. A finished basement currently houses a media room and office.

For about 40 years, the home was legally a four-family home, Sciubba says, and has been a two-family home for the last four years.