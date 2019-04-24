TODAY'S PAPER
56° Good Morning
SEARCH
56° Good Morning
ClassifiedsReal Estate

Publishing mogul Schuster once owned $1.549M Sea Cliff home

This Sea Cliff home, built in 1897, comes

This Sea Cliff home, built in 1897, comes with a legal duplex apartment, says listing agent Terry Sciubba of Sherlock Homes Realty. Photo Credit: Heidi Hunt

By Lisa Chamoff Special to Newsday
Print

A Sea Cliff Victorian once owned by Max Schuster of the Simon & Schuster publishing company is on the market for $1.549 million, according to the property listing and the seller's real estate agent.

The home, built in 1897, comes with a legal duplex apartment, says listing agent Terry Sciubba of Sherlock Homes Realty.

"That's where he would send his writers out," says Sciubba. "Will Durant wrote 'The Story of Civilization' partly there."

The three-bedroom house, with a one-bedroom apartment, has high ceilings and original decorative woodwork and hardwood floors. A finished basement currently houses a media room and office.

For about 40 years, the home was legally a four-family home, Sciubba says, and has been a two-family home for the last four years. 

By Lisa Chamoff Special to Newsday

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More news

Mikey O'Brien, 2, of Greenport and his sister LI's cherry blossoms are blooming - but not for long
The Hauppauge Industrial Park spans 1,650 acres in Report envisions modernizing industrial park
Almost every county and many cities in New Lawyers argue over blame for state opioid scourge
Stephen Quigley holds a "Dashin' Dan" sign, which At 185, the LIRR is older than cars, phones and planes
Beachgoers use the just-completed walkway near Riverside Boulevard Long Beach officials worry shore work may not hold up 
Bhante Kottawe Nanda, the resident monk from the LI Buddhist center honors Sri Lanka victims