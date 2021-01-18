In Sea Cliff, Queen Anne Victorian built in 1886 lists for $1,399,000

Jackie Doyle has restored three homes over the last 20 years, but the big muted mulberry and parsnip colored Queen Anne Victorian built in 1886 on Prospect Avenue in Sea Cliff has been her biggest undertaking to date. The three-bedroom, 2½-bathroom house is on the market for $1,399,000.

"This house had great bones," she said, "but needed a ton of work because the previous owner was elderly and unable to keep up with the maintenance." At the time, it was a multifamily dwelling. The owner lived on the third floor, there were two apartments on the second floor, and the first floor had been used as a showroom for a high-end sound business.

Everything on that first floor was set up for acoustics, she recalled, including several inches of thick shag carpeting on the floors, extra insulation on the walls and ceiling. Some first-floor features had been covered by Sheetrock in making the showroom — including a fireplace.

The home has been converted to a single-family dwelling, of course, and the ornately trimmed exterior now possess a warming charm that can’t be denied. As to that muted mulberry exterior, Doyle first noticed the color in a book on painting homes gifted from a friend. "I was drawn to it," she said. "I knew it would complement all the sunshine we get here."

Before moving to Sea Cliff, Doyle, now planning to move to Vermont, had worked with the Village of Roslyn Historic District board on developing a guide to restoring historic homes, so she admits to having a head start on her renovations, completed in 2016.

"So many people have no idea where to start with choosing colors," said Doyle, who recently received a certificate in interior design form New York Institute of Technology, "but a color wheel can be a big help. Think of it as color selection for dummies. On these projects, that’s a good thing."

The house on a 0.22-acre lot in the North Shore School District has annual taxes at $15,628 with Damian Ross of Daniel Gale Real Estate as the listing agent.