TODAY'S PAPER
41° Good Evening
SEARCH
41° Good Evening
ClassifiedsReal Estate

In Sea Cliff, Queen Anne Victorian built in 1886 lists for $1,399,000

Listed for $1,399,000 in Sea Cliff, this three-bedroom,

Listed for $1,399,000 in Sea Cliff, this three-bedroom, 2.5-bathroom Queen Anne Victorian was built in 1886 and was restored in 2016. Credit: Damian Ross

By Tom Schlichter Special to Newsday
Print

Jackie Doyle has restored three homes over the last 20 years, but the big muted mulberry and parsnip colored Queen Anne Victorian built in 1886 on Prospect Avenue in Sea Cliff has been her biggest undertaking to date. The three-bedroom, 2½-bathroom house is on the market for $1,399,000.

"This house had great bones," she said, "but needed a ton of work because the previous owner was elderly and unable to keep up with the maintenance." At the time, it was a multifamily dwelling. The owner lived on the third floor, there were two apartments on the second floor, and the first floor had been used as a showroom for a high-end sound business.

Everything on that first floor was set up for acoustics, she recalled, including several inches of thick shag carpeting on the floors, extra insulation on the walls and ceiling. Some first-floor features had been covered by Sheetrock in making the showroom — including a fireplace.

The home has been converted to a single-family dwelling, of course, and the ornately trimmed exterior now possess a warming charm that can’t be denied. As to that muted mulberry exterior, Doyle first noticed the color in a book on painting homes gifted from a friend. "I was drawn to it," she said. "I knew it would complement all the sunshine we get here."

Before moving to Sea Cliff, Doyle, now planning to move to Vermont, had worked with the Village of Roslyn Historic District board on developing a guide to restoring historic homes, so she admits to having a head start on her renovations, completed in 2016.

"So many people have no idea where to start with choosing colors," said Doyle, who recently received a certificate in interior design form New York Institute of Technology, "but a color wheel can be a big help. Think of it as color selection for dummies. On these projects, that’s a good thing."

The house on a 0.22-acre lot in the North Shore School District has annual taxes at $15,628 with Damian Ross of Daniel Gale Real Estate as the listing agent.

By Tom Schlichter Special to Newsday

Latest Long Island News

Beach and dune erosion are visible along the 2022 start date expected for $1.5B FIMP erosion project
Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo is expected to deliver NY budget hole shrinks, but problems — and fights — loom
Evelyn Vargas and her daughter Valentina Galdamez, 9, Forecast: Mostly sunny, somewhat breezy with temps near mid-40s
Photo of Thomas Fee of Freeport from a Retired firefighter from Freeport charged in Capitol riot 
Jeinine Jones-Ford, of Uniondale, gets her first dose New state-run vaccination site, pop-up sites open on Long Island
A water tower and three vacant buildings on Talks resume on demolition work near Republic Airport
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search