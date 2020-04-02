THE SCOOP

A long, narrow strip between Wantagh and Massapequa, the hamlet of Seaford stretches from the South Shore to just short of Hempstead Turnpike. The community officially got its name in 1868 and became known as a farming and fishing stronghold, according to Hometown Long Island, a Newsday publication.

The Seaford Skiff, a flat-bottomed sailboat named after the hamlet, was developed to navigate the famously shallow waters off the South Shore.

Like other Long Island communities lately, properties haven’t stayed on the market long in Seaford, says Barbara Shane of Shane’s Anchor Realty and a director at the Seaford Chamber of Commerce. “One reason people buy here is because of the school district. That’s why I bought here. But it’s also a wonderful and safe community.” Shane calls the age-restricted condos, The Seasons at Seaford, “hot real estate” right now “They’re beautiful. They were originally selling for $499,000 and now they’re selling for over $600,000. They’re only about four years old.” The family-oriented community has great activities for its residents, says Nassau County Legis. Rose Walker.

CONDOS AND CO-OPS

The one condo on the market is priced at $599,999.

SALE PRICES

Between March 1, 2019, and March 5, 2020, there were 230 home sales with a median sale price of $505,000, according to Multiple Listing Service of Long Island. The low price for that period was $220,000 and the high was $840,000. During that period a year earlier there were 195 home sales with a median sale price of $490,000. The price range was $142,000 to $995,000.

OTHER STATS

Towns Hempstead and Oyster Bay

Area square miles 2.6

ZIP code 11783

Population 15,294

Median age 42.1

Median household income $123,177

Median home value $510,000*

LIRR to NYC From 48 to 60 minutes at peak

Monthly ticket $308

School districts Seaford, Levittown, Island Trees, Plainedge

High school graduation rate 95%

Bus transportation Four NICE (Nassau Inter-County Express) routes. Fare: $3 with MTA card, $2.75 cash, nicebus.com, 516-336-6600

Police Nassau County, Seventh Precinct

Annual fairs and festivals St. William the Abbot Family Festival, Maria Regina Family Carnival

Hospitals (within 5 miles) St. Joseph Hospital, Bethpage

SOURCES: 2010 Census; mlsli.com; LIRR, Newsday Fun Book, nicebus.com, healthgrades.com

*Based on 114 sales in the past six months, according to MLSLI

NOW ON THE MARKET

$899,000

In the gated community of Crescent Cove, this five-bedroom, three-bathroom brick Colonial features a large eat-in kitchen, a two-story foyer, a gas fireplace and water views. A boat slip comes with ownership but with the pavered backyard with an in-ground heated pool, outdoor kitchen and brick fireplace, some may see no reason to leave the property. Taxes are $21,016. Jonathan Miller, NY Online Realty, 516-798-3000.

$515,000

This three-bedroom, two-bathroom high ranch has a separate living space on the lower level that includes a fireplace, a living room and a kitchenette. The upper level has an L-shaped dining room, living room area along with two bedrooms and a large bathroom with a Jacuzzi tub. Taxes are $9,691. Andrew-Paul Ragusa and Jesse Geser, REMI Realty, 516-261-4176.

$389,000

Fresh off an interior renovation that includes a granite and stainless-steel kitchen and a granite and tile bathroom, this three-bedroom, two-bathroom Colonial is on a plump .3-acre parcel with 1,473 square feet of living space. A tax grievance has been filed. Taxes are $15,225. Christopher Hubbard and Joann Hubbard, RE/MAX City Square, 917-578-9622.

RECENTLY SOLD

$730,000

Address Maywood Drive

Style Colonial

Bedrooms 3

Bathrooms 3½

Built 1953

Lot size 60x100

Taxes $12,882

+/- list price -$45,000

Days on the market 276

$546,000

Address Gwenn Gate

Style Cape

Bedrooms 4

Bathrooms 2

Built 1951

Lot size 67x90

Taxes $14,606

+/- list price +$7,000

Days on the market 56

$300,000

Address W. Seamans Neck Rd.

Style Ranch

Bedrooms 3

Bathrooms 2

Built 1967

Lot size 78x105

Taxes $19,504

+/- list price -$74,900

Days on the market 117

On Multiple Listing Service

Number of listings 57

Price range $229,848 to $899,000

Tax range $5,633 to $21,016