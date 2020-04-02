Seaford, a former fishing community, offers good schools, quality of life
THE SCOOP
A long, narrow strip between Wantagh and Massapequa, the hamlet of Seaford stretches from the South Shore to just short of Hempstead Turnpike. The community officially got its name in 1868 and became known as a farming and fishing stronghold, according to Hometown Long Island, a Newsday publication.
The Seaford Skiff, a flat-bottomed sailboat named after the hamlet, was developed to navigate the famously shallow waters off the South Shore.
Like other Long Island communities lately, properties haven’t stayed on the market long in Seaford, says Barbara Shane of Shane’s Anchor Realty and a director at the Seaford Chamber of Commerce. “One reason people buy here is because of the school district. That’s why I bought here. But it’s also a wonderful and safe community.” Shane calls the age-restricted condos, The Seasons at Seaford, “hot real estate” right now “They’re beautiful. They were originally selling for $499,000 and now they’re selling for over $600,000. They’re only about four years old.” The family-oriented community has great activities for its residents, says Nassau County Legis. Rose Walker.
CONDOS AND CO-OPS
The one condo on the market is priced at $599,999.
SALE PRICES
Between March 1, 2019, and March 5, 2020, there were 230 home sales with a median sale price of $505,000, according to Multiple Listing Service of Long Island. The low price for that period was $220,000 and the high was $840,000. During that period a year earlier there were 195 home sales with a median sale price of $490,000. The price range was $142,000 to $995,000.
OTHER STATS
Towns Hempstead and Oyster Bay
Area square miles 2.6
ZIP code 11783
Population 15,294
Median age 42.1
Median household income $123,177
Median home value $510,000*
LIRR to NYC From 48 to 60 minutes at peak
Monthly ticket $308
School districts Seaford, Levittown, Island Trees, Plainedge
High school graduation rate 95%
Bus transportation Four NICE (Nassau Inter-County Express) routes. Fare: $3 with MTA card, $2.75 cash, nicebus.com, 516-336-6600
Police Nassau County, Seventh Precinct
Annual fairs and festivals St. William the Abbot Family Festival, Maria Regina Family Carnival
Hospitals (within 5 miles) St. Joseph Hospital, Bethpage
SOURCES: 2010 Census; mlsli.com; LIRR, Newsday Fun Book, nicebus.com, healthgrades.com
*Based on 114 sales in the past six months, according to MLSLI
NOW ON THE MARKET
$899,000
In the gated community of Crescent Cove, this five-bedroom, three-bathroom brick Colonial features a large eat-in kitchen, a two-story foyer, a gas fireplace and water views. A boat slip comes with ownership but with the pavered backyard with an in-ground heated pool, outdoor kitchen and brick fireplace, some may see no reason to leave the property. Taxes are $21,016. Jonathan Miller, NY Online Realty, 516-798-3000.
$515,000
This three-bedroom, two-bathroom high ranch has a separate living space on the lower level that includes a fireplace, a living room and a kitchenette. The upper level has an L-shaped dining room, living room area along with two bedrooms and a large bathroom with a Jacuzzi tub. Taxes are $9,691. Andrew-Paul Ragusa and Jesse Geser, REMI Realty, 516-261-4176.
$389,000
Fresh off an interior renovation that includes a granite and stainless-steel kitchen and a granite and tile bathroom, this three-bedroom, two-bathroom Colonial is on a plump .3-acre parcel with 1,473 square feet of living space. A tax grievance has been filed. Taxes are $15,225. Christopher Hubbard and Joann Hubbard, RE/MAX City Square, 917-578-9622.
RECENTLY SOLD
$730,000
Address Maywood Drive
Style Colonial
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms 3½
Built 1953
Lot size 60x100
Taxes $12,882
+/- list price -$45,000
Days on the market 276
$546,000
Address Gwenn Gate
Style Cape
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms 2
Built 1951
Lot size 67x90
Taxes $14,606
+/- list price +$7,000
Days on the market 56
$300,000
Address W. Seamans Neck Rd.
Style Ranch
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms 2
Built 1967
Lot size 78x105
Taxes $19,504
+/- list price -$74,900
Days on the market 117
On Multiple Listing Service
Number of listings 57
Price range $229,848 to $899,000
Tax range $5,633 to $21,016
Comments
