Seaford houseboat on the market for $99,000

If you want to live on the water — literally — the houseboat for sale at 220 Shore Rd., Seaford, offers waterfront living at an affordable price.

“There’s no more inexpensive way to live right on the water,” said Damian Ross, associate broker with Daniel Gale International Realty in Sea Cliff, and the listing agent for the houseboat, priced at $99,000.

“I woke up most mornings before leaving for work to have my morning coffee during the sunrise,” said Adam Laird, a PGA golf pro at North Shore Country Club in Glen Head, who with his wife, Rina, purchased the craft and moved in a year and a half ago. Dinner was often caught off the stern, and the Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater is so close you can hear the concerts, Laird said.

Built in 1985, the houseboat has two bedrooms, two baths and a kitchen. The marina is located within the Seaford School District. Because a houseboat is considered personal property rather than real property, “it doesn’t qualify for a mortgage, you have to buy it outright,” Ross said. Owners don’t have to pay property taxes, but they do pay a $1,300 a-month slip fee, Ross said.

Houseboats are legal residences in the Town of Hempstead, which includes Seaford, if they meet town code, according to township spokesman Gregory Blower.

The Lairds are moving because Adam wants a shorter commute between his job and parenting responsibilities.

Ross said the houseboat “is in decent shape, but it could use some updating.” It has no engine.

Said Ross: “If you were going to move it to another marina, you’d need a tugboat.”