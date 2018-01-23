An Amagansett house that was once featured in an episode of “Seinfeld” recently sold for $5.725 million.

In a 1994 episode of the hit sitcom, multiple shots of the exterior of the oceanfront home were used to represent a Hamptons home where Jerry, Elaine, George and Kramer spent a summer weekend with friends. In the episode, called “The Hamptons,” the gang finds that the homeowners have an “ugly baby.”

The house, which originally listed in December 2016 with an asking price of $8.75 million, was also featured in the 1998 movie “Deep Impact,” starring Morgan Freeman.

“Both parties are extremely pleased and [the sellers] are very happy that it’s going to a loving family that appreciates the historical and physical aspects of the house,” said Jackie Dunphy of The Corcoran Group, who represented the house along with Greg Schmidt and Tom Griffith.

Set on a 1.37-acre property that includes 228 feet of beachfront and a pool, the four-bedroom, 4 1⁄2-bathroom house underwent a renovation and expansion in 2005. The chef’s kitchen, which is open to a sitting area with a fireplace, features dual refrigerators, ovens and dishwashers. The dining area and living room, also with a fireplace, complete the open floor plan. Each of the four bedrooms includes an en suite bath. Floor-to-ceiling sliding glass doors open to a wraparound deck overlooking the ocean.

Beyond its ties to Hollywood, the house also has a unique history. Built in 1930, it includes a three-level bunker with a basement bomb shelter that was originally masked as a cottage and used by coast guards to monitor the sky and sea during World War II, Dunphy said.

The main floor of the bunker, a structure that Dunphy says is protected by the Town of East Hampton, is now a den area with wall-to-wall, awning-style windows. The upper level of the bunker has been converted into the master bedroom closet, which has wall-to-wall windows offering views of the ocean.

“[The buyers] feel like they bought a piece of history,” Dunphy says.