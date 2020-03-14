TODAY'S PAPER
High ranch in Selden on the market for $369,900

The owners upgraded the siding on the front

The owners upgraded the siding on the front of the home with a new paver driveway and walkway a year ago. Credit: VHT Studios

By Teng Chen Special to Newsday
A high ranch in Selden is on the market for $369,900. The property on the 8,712-square-foot lot features three bedrooms, 1½ bathrooms and a one-car garage.

“It maintains a warm feeling and definitely has the old-world charm,” says Kyle Kollegger, the listing agent, of Douglas Elliman Real Estate. Kollegger says the house does need upgrading to suit modern tastes but the current owners have kept everything in good shape throughout the house. “The pride in ownership is definitely the big thing,” Kollegger says.

The owners upgraded the siding on the front of the home with a new paver driveway and walkway a year ago.

The kitchen has new countertops while the bathrooms and the den are original. And the carpet on the second floor needs updating as well, although it has a hardwood floor underneath.

The house is also good for entertaining as there is a spacious backyard with a Trex Deck. Annual taxes on the property in the Middle Country Central School District are $10,117.

