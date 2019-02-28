TODAY'S PAPER
812-square-foot Selden home lists for $199,999

This Selden home is listed for $199,999.

This Selden home is listed for $199,999. Photo Credit: Re/Max Eastern Properties

By Michael Gavin michael.gavin@newsday.com @MikeGavin7
An 812-square foot ranch in Selden is on the market for $199,999.

The house, which is on a .17-acre property, features three bedrooms and one bathroom. Built in 1950, it includes a living room with hardwood floors, a dining room and an eat-in kitchen with a propane gas stove and a door leading to a deck in the backyard.

The house also features an unfinished basement with a washer and dryer, storage area and outside entrance. 

The property includes a driveway and a shed. The annual property taxes are $5,261.

The house is listed with Rudy and Diane Aversano, broker/owners of Re/Max Eastern Properties.

Mike Gavin has worked at Newsday since 2007, covering everything from real estate to sports. Born and raised on Long Island, he is a graduate of Stony Brook University.

