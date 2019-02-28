812-square-foot Selden home lists for $199,999
An 812-square foot ranch in Selden is on the market for $199,999.
The house, which is on a .17-acre property, features three bedrooms and one bathroom. Built in 1950, it includes a living room with hardwood floors, a dining room and an eat-in kitchen with a propane gas stove and a door leading to a deck in the backyard.
The house also features an unfinished basement with a washer and dryer, storage area and outside entrance.
The property includes a driveway and a shed. The annual property taxes are $5,261.
The house is listed with Rudy and Diane Aversano, broker/owners of Re/Max Eastern Properties.
Comments
We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.