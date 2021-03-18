Setauket Colonial offers great entertainment space at $729,999

A recently renovated four-bedroom, two-bath Colonial in the Island Estates section of Setauket, which is the Three Village Central School District, is on the market for $729,999.

The house was built in 1986 and was updated in 2020 to include a high-end custom, eat-in kitchen with wood cabinets, Travertine tile floors, quartz countertops, a farmhouse sink and a coffered ceiling over a large center island.

The flow of the first floor, which includes a den, living room with fireplace, entrance foyer and formal dining room, is great for entertaining, said listing agent Jennifer Torre with Home Possible Realty Inc. in Setauket.

The master bedroom has a large walk-in closet and new bath. The second bathroom has also been redone. The 2,500-square-foot house has a partially finished basement, central air, a large backyard with new pavers and a deck and a two-car garage on a 0.69-acre lot.

The property is perfect for a pool, said AnnMarie Moore, who bought the house two years ago.

"I love the neighborhood and my neighbors," Moore said. "Island Estates is a peaceful, beautiful place to live. The school district is wonderful and affords every student amazing opportunities both academically and athletically."

Annual taxes are $19,484.