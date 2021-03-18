TODAY'S PAPER
Good Morning
SEARCH
Good Morning
ClassifiedsReal Estate

Setauket Colonial offers great entertainment space at $729,999

The house has a large backyard with new

The house has a large backyard with new pavers and a two-car garage on a 0.69-acre lot. Credit: Rob Cuni Photography

By Liza N. Burby Special to Newsday
Print

A recently renovated four-bedroom, two-bath Colonial in the Island Estates section of Setauket, which is the Three Village Central School District, is on the market for $729,999.

The house was built in 1986 and was updated in 2020 to include a high-end custom, eat-in kitchen with wood cabinets, Travertine tile floors, quartz countertops, a farmhouse sink and a coffered ceiling over a large center island.

The flow of the first floor, which includes a den, living room with fireplace, entrance foyer and formal dining room, is great for entertaining, said listing agent Jennifer Torre with Home Possible Realty Inc. in Setauket.

The master bedroom has a large walk-in closet and new bath. The second bathroom has also been redone. The 2,500-square-foot house has a partially finished basement, central air, a large backyard with new pavers and a deck and a two-car garage on a 0.69-acre lot.

The property is perfect for a pool, said AnnMarie Moore, who bought the house two years ago.

"I love the neighborhood and my neighbors," Moore said. "Island Estates is a peaceful, beautiful place to live. The school district is wonderful and affords every student amazing opportunities both academically and athletically."

Annual taxes are $19,484.

By Liza N. Burby Special to Newsday

Latest Long Island News

VIRTUAL: SEASONAL ALLERGY RELIEF Herbalist Marney White Seniors Calendar: Events from March 21 to 28
Sisters Lauren, left, and Samantha Mason, both of Way to Go! Hicksville sisters create flute masks
Jillian Zhang, an eighth-grader at Plainview-Old Bethpage Middle Nassau School Notebook: Students sweep design contest
Jillian Zhang, an eighth-grader at Plainview-Old Bethpage Middle Suffolk School Notebook: Students sweep flag contest
Harpreet Rattu, an eighth-grader at Henry L. Stimson Way to Go! Eighth-grader creates care packages
A page from the book of Ecclesiastes, the God Squad: From the mailbag
Didn’t find what you were looking for?