$649,000 Setauket home lies on historic property

The five-bedroom Contemporary was built in 1990 in

The five-bedroom Contemporary was built in 1990 in an area known as Jayne Corners. Photo Credit: Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International

By Lisa Chamoff Special to Newsday
A uniquely designed home in Setauket built on a historic estate is on the market for $649,000.

In 1990, builder John May designed the five-bedroom Contemporary on land once known as the Jayne property for the family that owned it. The cul-de-sac development of roughly a dozen homes is known as Jayne Corners.

The living room has a fireplace, and the master bedroom has a staircase leading to a loft area. There is also a separate three-room guesthouse.

“There are a lot of windows and light,” says listing agent Michael O’Dwyer of Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Real Estate.

