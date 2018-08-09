A three-story, five-bedroom, 2.5-bath home in Setauket is a study in contrasts. Listed for $675,000, the house was built in the decades following the Revolutionary War but boasts a long list of modern amenities, including central air conditioning, an updated kitchen and heating-wood floors.

“The craftsmanship is so impressive, and it has been maintained so beautifully," says Nicole Mascolo, who owns the home with husband, Philip, and From the trim around the window to the wainscoting to the paneling, every detail is rich with character from times gone by,” says Nicole Mascolo, noting that she belongs to a family of builders. “We have a great respect for the way homes were constructed back then.”

The house was built by the locally renowned Hawkins family sometime in the 1800s; a 1903 addition brought the square footage up to about 2,500. It shares a 0.87-acre lot with a barn that includes a three-car garage with a loft above.

The home was on the market for a matter of hours before the couple purchased it a year ago from Lisa Jaeger, now their listing agent from Douglas Elliman Real Estate. Mascolo says they are reluctant to leave, but hope to improve their commutes into the city. She says she would consider after closing parting with the house’s considerable collection of antiques, half of which came with the home.

With the property’s current STAR exemption, monthly taxes are $5,996, Jaeger says.