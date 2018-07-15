A historic Victorian in Setauket known as L’Hommedieu House for its original owners is on the market for $574,999.

The home was built circa 1885 by Daniel and Thirza L’Hommedieu and remained in the family until it was sold in 1946. It has three bedrooms, including a master with walls of closets, and two renovated bathrooms. Original architectural details include a long front porch with square Doric columns and original wide-plank pine floors.

The kitchen has been updated with a Sub-Zero refrigerator. There is third-floor loft paneled in knotty pine.

The home sits on a half-acre with a brook spanned by a wooden bridge.

The property is listed with Janet Smiley of Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage.