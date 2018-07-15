TODAY'S PAPER
71° Good Morning
71° Good Morning
ClassifiedsReal Estate

Setauket house with bridge lists for $574,999 

The Setauket home was built circa 1885 by

The Setauket home was built circa 1885 by Daniel and Thirza L'Hommedieu. Photo Credit: Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage/Janet Smiley

By Lisa Chamoff Special to Newsday
Print

A historic Victorian in Setauket known as L’Hommedieu House for its original owners is on the market for $574,999.

The home was built circa 1885 by Daniel and Thirza L’Hommedieu and remained in the family until it was sold in 1946. It has three bedrooms, including a master with walls of closets, and two renovated bathrooms. Original architectural details include a long front porch with square Doric columns and original wide-plank pine floors.

The kitchen has been updated with a Sub-Zero refrigerator. There is third-floor loft paneled in knotty pine.

The home sits on a half-acre with a brook spanned by a wooden bridge.

The property is listed with Janet Smiley of Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage.

By Lisa Chamoff Special to Newsday

More news

The Northport LIRR station waiting room in East LIRR station waiting room closes for renovation
James Hurd Jr., father of TWA Flight 800 TWA Flight 800 victim's dad sees advocacy pay off
Reconstruction continues at the pool in Roberto Clemente Residents still await $2.78M town pool renovation
For five decades, John German pulled in lobsters A tale of lobstering on Long Island
Veronica Silva of Pawfect for You ties a LI entrepreneur creates 'Pawfect' wedding business 
Jerry Figgiani of Middle Island with his creamy LI karate-loving cook shares linguine recipe