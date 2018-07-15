Setauket house with bridge lists for $574,999
A historic Victorian in Setauket known as L’Hommedieu House for its original owners is on the market for $574,999.
The home was built circa 1885 by Daniel and Thirza L’Hommedieu and remained in the family until it was sold in 1946. It has three bedrooms, including a master with walls of closets, and two renovated bathrooms. Original architectural details include a long front porch with square Doric columns and original wide-plank pine floors.
The kitchen has been updated with a Sub-Zero refrigerator. There is third-floor loft paneled in knotty pine.
The home sits on a half-acre with a brook spanned by a wooden bridge.
The property is listed with Janet Smiley of Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage.
Comments
Comments section is temporarily on hold. Here’s why.