$3.25M Setauket property once owned by suffragist

This Setauket ranch, built in 1956, sits on

This Setauket ranch, built in 1956, sits on the site of the original summer estate owned by Liberty National Bank president Henry Tinker. Photo Credit: Signature Premier Properties/Sandra Stelmach

By Lisa Chamoff Special to Newsday
A home in Setauket that was once part of the estate of a well-known suffragist is on the market for $3.25 million.

The three-bedroom, three bathroom ranch, built in 1956, has views over the water through walls of windows that include a glimpse of the ferry between Port Jefferson and Bridgeport, Connecticut. It sits on the site of the original summer estate owned by Liberty National Bank president Henry Tinker, which his daughter, Annie Rensselaer Tinker, inherited after his death in 1914. 

Annie Rensselaer Tinker was active in the women’s suffrage movement and also volunteered as a nurse for the British Red Cross during World War I. 

The 1.37-acre property has steps down to a private beach with views of Port Jefferson Harbor.

“You’re not buying a mansion, but I think for someone coming from the city, it’s easy living,” says Donna Spinoso of Signature Premier Properties, who is co-listing the property with Joseph Descovich.

