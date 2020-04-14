Many Long Islanders have been thrust into working from home due to the COVID-19 pandemic. While work can often easily be done from the couch or kitchen table, having a designated space is key to productivity.

We asked a few Long Island interior designers for their top tips for setting up a home office.

Remove distractions

Kim Hendrickson-Radovich of Huntington-based Kim Radovich Interiors and Kim E. Courtney Home, advises telecommuters to remove things from their workspace that will be distracting, like a TV.

“I would certainly recommend that now because that is the ultimate distraction,” said Hendrickson-Radovich, who worked from home for several years before moving to office space in Huntington.

Similarly, Hendrickson-Radovich advises against working in the bedroom unless absolutely necessary.

“It can be a private place, but right now it’s best to keep the bedroom as a place to disconnect,” Hendrickson-Radovich says.

In a similar vein, Cynthia Braun, a professional organizer who owns the decluttering business Organize Your Life in Lake Grove, recommends finding an out-of-the-way spot — even a quiet nook that’s part of a larger room — to create your home office so that you can minimize distractions.

“If your idea of working from home is spreading files on the kitchen counter or propping your laptop on your living room sofa, then it’s time for an upgrade!” Braun says. “This is not going to work now. Converting a space, even a small one, into an office creates separation between home and work, and makes it easier to concentrate on the tasks at hand. Plus, you can close the door at the end of the day and find a work/life balance that works for everyone. Also, make sure your family knows when you need your privacy so that you can focus on them when work time is over for the day.”

Think creatively about space

If you don’t have a desk, you can create a desk-like space by moving a table, or using a card table with fabric cover, Hendrickson-Radovich says.

Your desk also doesn’t have to be against a wall, says Nancy Lupo of Interior Design By Nancy, who is based in Deer Park.

“It can float in the room, grounded with a bold rug, smack dab in the center of the room,” Lupo says.

Use nonoffice furniture for storage to add some interest to the space.

“I have an old armoire in my office with my calendar and upcoming projects on the inside of the doors,” Lupo says. “Get creative with the space you have and look for space in unexpected areas.”

Keep things organized

Make sure you have enough storage space for your supplies and for your computer and printer, Braun says. You should also have a file system that works for you so that you can find papers in less than 30 seconds.

A comfortable wheeled chair is also important and allows for flexibility in getting your items.

Decluttering is also key, and Hendrickson-Radovich says it might be the perfect time to “Marie Kondo your space.”

“This is the best time for us to purge so when we get back to business, we’re going ready to go,” Hendrickson-Radovich says.

Perhaps most importantly these days, keep your space clean.

Braun advises people to disinfect their workspace every morning before using it and at the end of the day using Lysol spray, Lysol wipes or more than 60% isopropyl alcohol.

Add color and life

Home office spaces don’t have to be office-y.

“Add plants and maybe a bouquet of fresh flowers every once in a while, to brighten it up,” Lupo says. “The greens and florals can really help with creativity and happiness.”

Try to create a space that has personality.

“Setting up a new home office is an opportunity to create a space that’s completely yours,” Braun says. “Many of the offices I created often are intensely personal spaces that combine work and retreat. I always suggest adding artwork and collections and also installing dimmers, or lamps on dimmers … so the lights can be bright for office work and dim for relaxing.”