ABC "Shark Tank" star Barbara Corcoran has put her Fire Island home on the market for $2.995 million.

Corcoran says that she has owned the weekend home in the village of Saltaire for 20 years. She is selling the 120-by-85-foot beachfront property because she is buying the house next door, she says. "I'm embarrassed to admit that I have walkway envy," says Corcoran, explaining that the neighboring property, listed for $3.3 million, is the only house on the beachfront strip with a private walkway to the beach. She says she is in contract to buy that house and expects to close within the next 30 days.

The house Corcoran is selling contains 2,100 square feet, six bedrooms, 3 1/2 bedrooms and 14 beds for family members and guests. "I have every pillow filled with a head," she says. "It's everyone's house."

This is the only property that Corcoran, who started her career in real estate, says she owns on Long Island.

Features of the home include three decks, a sunroom and a wood-burning fireplace, according to the online listing with Eugenie Meluso of Barrier Beach Properties.