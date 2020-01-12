A beach cottage on Shelter Island is on the market for $999,000. Built in 1960, this 1,000-square-foot home near the Peconic Bay includes three bedrooms and one full bathroom.

Although it’s not waterfront, the house has views of Peconic Bay and access to a private beach across the street. There is no neighbor in the back, but a big freshwater pond. Nature surrounds the house, which gets the southwest breeze in the summer. “It’s a summer cottage, a little gem of beach cottages in a very desirable neighborhood," says listing agent Mary E Galle, of The Corcoran Group.

The house is in the Silver Beach area of Shelter Island, which is praised for its turquoise waters. The island is only accessible by a 10-minute ferry ride.

The property on 0.62 acres hasn’t gone through a renovation yet but can be expanded. Annual taxes are only $2,987. It’s in the Shelter Island Union Free School District.

