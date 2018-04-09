TODAY'S PAPER
Does this Shelter Island cottage date back to Revolutionary War era?

The Shelter Island home has been updated to

The Shelter Island home has been updated to include new roofing, siding, windows, wiring and plumbing. Photo Credit: Sotheby's International Realty

By Michael Gavin michael.gavin@newsday.com @MikeGavin7
A Shelter Island cottage listed for $1.15 million is believed to have been built in the late 1700s, according to the earliest deeds obtained by the Shelter Island Historical Society.

The structure of the two-bedroom, 2-1/2 bathroom house remains original, as do some interior elements such as the double-wide hardwood plank oak flooring, says co-listing agent Zacheriah Dayton of Sotheby’s International Realty.

“It’s a great opportunity to own a piece of history that has the newer amenities that are enjoyed today,” Dayton says.

The house has been updated to include new roofing, siding, windows, wiring and plumbing, he adds. A great room features a dining area and living space with a fireplace and glass doors opening to the yard. To the back of the house is a second living room that features a wood-burning fireplace and leads into a kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and doors leading out to a covered brick patio. The main level also includes a laundry room, half-bath and en suite bedroom.

The master suite, which includes a full bathroom, occupies the upper level of the home.

The house is on a 1.4-acre property.

Mike Gavin has worked at Newsday since 2007, covering everything from real estate to sports. Born and raised on Long Island, he is a graduate of Stony Brook University.

