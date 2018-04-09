A Shelter Island cottage listed for $1.15 million is believed to have been built in the late 1700s, according to the earliest deeds obtained by the Shelter Island Historical Society.

The structure of the two-bedroom, 2-1/2 bathroom house remains original, as do some interior elements such as the double-wide hardwood plank oak flooring, says co-listing agent Zacheriah Dayton of Sotheby’s International Realty.

“It’s a great opportunity to own a piece of history that has the newer amenities that are enjoyed today,” Dayton says.

The house has been updated to include new roofing, siding, windows, wiring and plumbing, he adds. A great room features a dining area and living space with a fireplace and glass doors opening to the yard. To the back of the house is a second living room that features a wood-burning fireplace and leads into a kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and doors leading out to a covered brick patio. The main level also includes a laundry room, half-bath and en suite bedroom.

The master suite, which includes a full bathroom, occupies the upper level of the home.

The house is on a 1.4-acre property.