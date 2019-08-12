TODAY'S PAPER
LI couple selling Shelter Island Heights house away 'from the rest of the world'

Andrea and Bob Drake at their Shelter Island

Andrea and Bob Drake at their Shelter Island Heights home, which they are selling. Photo Credit: Randee Daddona

By Ann Donahue-Smukler ann.smukler@newsday.com
Sellers Bob and Andrea Drake

Community Shelter Island Heights

Asking price $889,000

The basics A three-bedroom, three-bathroom modern Victorian on a 1.06-acre lot

The competition A three-bedroom, 2½-bath farmhouse on Quail Run is listed for $899,000.

Nearest recent sale A four-bedroom, four-bathroom Contemporary on Sunnyside Avenue sold May 2 for $1,332,000.

Taxes with no exemptions $14,938 (will be lower after a post-subdivision recalculation is complete)

Time on the market Since September

Listing agent Penelope Moore, Saunders & Associates, Shelter Island, 631-749-5801

Why it’s for sale Bob, 77, a marketing and consulting retiree, and Andrea, 76, a retired teacher, say they’re relocating to South Carolina.  

The Drakes’ 2,420-square-foot home and property are as unique as the Shelter Island lifestyle. Bob says:

“When looking for a second home, we started on the North Fork and then came across to Shelter Island, which is disconnected from the rest of the world. We bought property, hired an architect and had the house built. The living space is on one level — the living room, kitchen, dining room, two bedrooms and two bathrooms. The living room has a 30-foot cathedral ceiling, a wood-burning fireplace and a sleeping loft. The garage, a bedroom, an office and a full bathroom are on the ground floor. We have central air-conditioning, oil heat and city sewer and water. My wife, who is a gourmet cook, enjoys the gourmet kitchen. A dumbwaiter goes from the garage to the kitchen and is a godsend. The dining room is octagon-shape with mostly windows and a sliding glass door. It’s a parklike setting when eating there. . . . We’ve done plenty of entertaining, especially during the holidays.  A covered porch wraps three sides of the house. Five doors lead out to it, and we eat many meals there. Living in the Heights comes with membership to the beach club. Our property, which has room for a pool, is adjacent to a golf course. We’re within walking distance to shops, restaurants, the north ferry and often dine in Greenport. We love it here. The house is move-in ready. Nothing needs to be done. It’ll be hard to give it up.”

