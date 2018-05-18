A historic turn-of-the-last century farmhouse in Shelter Island comes with a rare legal one-bedroom apartment that can be rented out. It is on the market for $975,000.

The three-bedroom home was built in 1901, and Emil Johnnson and his family ran the first electrical shop on the island from the house, says owner Michele Camarda.

“Emil also had an apple and peach orchard where several trees still grow,” Camarda says.

The wood floors and beams, bookcases, wainscoting, windows and doors are original to the home. The kitchen was renovated in the 1950s and has vintage charm. There is also a rear screened porch.

There is a detached garage with an art studio and a separate guest cottage built later. All the structures have been re-shingled with cedar wood.

