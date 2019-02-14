TODAY'S PAPER
33° Good Morning
33° Good Morning
ClassifiedsReal Estate

Historic Shelter Island home lists $1.099M

This Shelter Island home is on the market

This Shelter Island home is on the market for $1.099 million. Photo Credit: Liz Gasglow

By Arlene Gross Special to Newsday
Print

A historic Victorian in the Heights historic district of Shelter Island is on the market for $1.099 million.

The 2,268-square foot house is a Carpenter Gothic Victorian, a style that came about after the invention of a saw that allowed wood workers to make the intricate scrolling and cutouts on buildings’ facades.

Houses in the Heights district, which is on both the federal and New York State Register of Historic Places, were built in the 1870s and 1880s to serve as sleeping quarters for members of the Methodist Episcopal camp. The campers’ houses did not originally have their own kitchens, so The Chequit, which is still a popular hotel, served as a main gathering and dining area for them, says listing agent Elizabeth Galle of Town & Country Real Estate.

Built in 1887, the four-bedroom, two-bathroom home has Chapel-style doors, bedrooms with balconies, a guest parlor and a screened-in porch.

Ownership includes membership in the Shelter Island Beach Club and access to tennis and parkland, notes Galle.

By Arlene Gross Special to Newsday

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More news

Walda and Vincent Corazon, married 65 years, dance For Valentine's Day, LI lovebirds give marriage tips
The weather forecast for Thursday. Forecast: Sunny Valentine's Day for Long Island
Site in Roslyn Heights Wednesday morning where police Cops: Construction worker's legs severed
Fred Guttenberg, left, and Andrew Pollack want to Parkland dads - and LI natives - divided on guns
Founder Mark Burford at the new Blue Point Blue Point plans April opening for new brewery
Upgrades are proposed for the MacArthur Airport baggage Town approves $25M in funding for projects