A historic Victorian in the Heights historic district of Shelter Island is on the market for $1.099 million.

The 2,268-square foot house is a Carpenter Gothic Victorian, a style that came about after the invention of a saw that allowed wood workers to make the intricate scrolling and cutouts on buildings’ facades.

Houses in the Heights district, which is on both the federal and New York State Register of Historic Places, were built in the 1870s and 1880s to serve as sleeping quarters for members of the Methodist Episcopal camp. The campers’ houses did not originally have their own kitchens, so The Chequit, which is still a popular hotel, served as a main gathering and dining area for them, says listing agent Elizabeth Galle of Town & Country Real Estate.

Built in 1887, the four-bedroom, two-bathroom home has Chapel-style doors, bedrooms with balconies, a guest parlor and a screened-in porch.

Ownership includes membership in the Shelter Island Beach Club and access to tennis and parkland, notes Galle.