Shelter Island’s Cherry Tree Farm has come on the market for $9.25 million.

Built around 1890, the 5,431-square-foot home has six bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms and a covered porch.

It has been owned by the same family since 1903. Over the years, two of those family members were commodores of the Shelter Island Yacht Club, says listing agent Penelope Moore of Saunders & Associates.

The 3.1-acre property includes an allee of old trees at the entry, a tennis court, a deeded dock and 220 square feet of footage on Shelter Island Sound.