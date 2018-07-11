TODAY'S PAPER
73° Good Morning
73° Good Morning
ClassifiedsReal Estate

Shelter Island home designed by trailblazing woman

The four-bedroom, three-bathroom 1985 Contemporary home sits on 2 acres on Shelter Island's Ram Island, overlooking Gardiners Bay.

The Shelter Island home, designed by Italian architect

The Shelter Island home, designed by Italian architect Maria-Rosaria Piomelli, is on the market for $2.799 million. Photo Credit: Douglas Elliman Real Estate

By Lisa Chamoff Special to Newsday
Print

A Shelter Island home designed by Maria-Rosaria Piomelli, an Italian architect who was the first woman named dean of an architecture school in the United States when she was appointed dean of the City College of New York School of Architecture in 1980, is on the market for $2.799 million.

The four-bedroom, three-bathroom 1985 Contemporary home sits on 2 acres on Shelter Island’s Ram Island, overlooking Gardiners Bay. It features an open living area with floor-to-ceiling windows, with bay views from many of the rooms. 

It is listed with Justin Agnello, Hara Kang and James Keogh of the Atlantic Team at Douglas Elliman Real Estate. 

By Lisa Chamoff Special to Newsday

More news

Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo discusses reproductive rights Tuesday Cuomo presses for abortion rights protections
Elvira, a historic, revamped sloop, launches into the Historic racing boat gets refurbished, relaunched
It will be sunny with highs in the Forecast: Sunny, mid-80s with rough seas today
Supervisor Edward P. Romaine, seen here on May Town wants to ask voters to change term length
Swimming is prohibited in Glen Cove at the Glen Cove to use outside firm to hire lifeguards
Richard Laskowski, left, and Donald Ward Jr., both Cops: Pair rescued after catamaran capsizes