A Shelter Island home designed by Maria-Rosaria Piomelli, an Italian architect who was the first woman named dean of an architecture school in the United States when she was appointed dean of the City College of New York School of Architecture in 1980, is on the market for $2.799 million.

The four-bedroom, three-bathroom 1985 Contemporary home sits on 2 acres on Shelter Island’s Ram Island, overlooking Gardiners Bay. It features an open living area with floor-to-ceiling windows, with bay views from many of the rooms.

It is listed with Justin Agnello, Hara Kang and James Keogh of the Atlantic Team at Douglas Elliman Real Estate.