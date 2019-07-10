TODAY'S PAPER
86° Good Morning
SEARCH
86° Good Morning
ClassifiedsReal Estate

LI couple discovered Shelter Island by boat, then built their home there

Kathy and Richie Krausse at their Shelter Island

Kathy and Richie Krausse at their Shelter Island home, which they are selling. Photo Credit: Joseph D. Sullivan

By Ann Donahue-Smukler ann.smukler@newsday.com
Print

Sellers Richie and Kathy Krause

Community Shelter Island

Asking price $749,000

The basics A three-bedroom, two-bath ranch on a .5-acre parcel

The competition A three-bedroom, two-bath ranch on Brander Parkway is listed for $875,000.

Nearest recent sale A four-bedroom, 3½- bath home on Deer Park Lane sold March 13 for $700,000.

Taxes with no exemptions $2,813

Time on the market Since October

Listing agent Barbara Brundige, Brown Harris Stevens, East Hampton, 516-242-7878

Why it’s for sale Richie, 78, a retired building inspector and light aircraft pilot, and Kathy 76, who works as a clerk at The East Hampton Independent, say they’re relocating to their Florida air park home, where residents park their planes as well as their cars.

Richie and Kathy discovered Shelter Island by boat back in 1978 and have loved it ever since. Richie chats:

“I drew up a set of plans for this house and had it built in 1985. It has an open layout. The living room, kitchen and dining area share space. Plus, there’s a family room with a wood-burning fireplace. It’s so romantic in that room in the winter during a snowfall with a fire going ….French doors off the living room and the bedroom lead to a large deck off the back, where we also have a hot tub. The backyard has a 6-foot stockade fence. It’s very private. We have an attached two-car garage plus a three-car garage under the house, and both are heated and have insulated garage doors. This place is ideal for a car enthusiast ….. I really haven’t let myself think about how much I’m going to miss this place.”

By Ann Donahue-Smukler ann.smukler@newsday.com

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More news

Tenia Campbell enters East Hampton Town Court on LI mother indicted in killing of twin daughters
Luke Islam of Garden City wowed the judges LI tween wows judges on 'America's Got Talent'
A tractor plows soil in a vineyard in LI winery owners revel in leading wine tour to Italy
Kevin James attends the "True Memoirs of an LI's Kevin James to play a bad guy for the first time
Jake, a 10-year K-9 Nassau Police Department veteran. NCPD mourns 'brave and loyal police dog' Jake
Braden Scott of Texas survived acute flaccid myelitis CDC: Parents should be aware of polio-like illness
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search