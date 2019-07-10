Sellers Richie and Kathy Krause

Community Shelter Island

Asking price $749,000

The basics A three-bedroom, two-bath ranch on a .5-acre parcel

The competition A three-bedroom, two-bath ranch on Brander Parkway is listed for $875,000.

Nearest recent sale A four-bedroom, 3½- bath home on Deer Park Lane sold March 13 for $700,000.

Taxes with no exemptions $2,813

Get the Real Estate newsletter! The best LI real estate news in your inbox weekly. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Time on the market Since October

Listing agent Barbara Brundige, Brown Harris Stevens, East Hampton, 516-242-7878

Why it’s for sale Richie, 78, a retired building inspector and light aircraft pilot, and Kathy 76, who works as a clerk at The East Hampton Independent, say they’re relocating to their Florida air park home, where residents park their planes as well as their cars.

Richie and Kathy discovered Shelter Island by boat back in 1978 and have loved it ever since. Richie chats:

“I drew up a set of plans for this house and had it built in 1985. It has an open layout. The living room, kitchen and dining area share space. Plus, there’s a family room with a wood-burning fireplace. It’s so romantic in that room in the winter during a snowfall with a fire going ….French doors off the living room and the bedroom lead to a large deck off the back, where we also have a hot tub. The backyard has a 6-foot stockade fence. It’s very private. We have an attached two-car garage plus a three-car garage under the house, and both are heated and have insulated garage doors. This place is ideal for a car enthusiast ….. I really haven’t let myself think about how much I’m going to miss this place.”