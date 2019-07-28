Waterfront Shirley home lists for $259,999
A three-bedroom, two-bathroom waterfront home in Shirley is on the market for $259,999.
The cedar shake-sided home has a new roof, interior and exterior paint and carpet.
The property comes with 40 feet of bulkhead on a deepwater canal that leads into the Great South Bay.
A second-story sliding glass door off the master bedroom leads to a deck with water views, says listing agent Robert Holeman of Floyd Harbor Real Estate.
