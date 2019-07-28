TODAY'S PAPER
71° Good Morning
SEARCH
71° Good Morning
ClassifiedsReal Estate

Waterfront Shirley home lists for $259,999

This Shirley home has three bedrooms and two

This Shirley home has three bedrooms and two bathrooms. Photo Credit: Floyd Harbor Real Estate

By Arlene Gross Special to Newsday
Print

A three-bedroom, two-bathroom waterfront home in Shirley is on the market for $259,999.

The cedar shake-sided home has a new roof, interior and exterior paint and carpet.

The property comes with 40 feet of bulkhead on a deepwater canal that leads into the Great South Bay.

A second-story sliding glass door off the master bedroom leads to a deck with water views, says listing agent Robert Holeman of Floyd Harbor Real Estate.

By Arlene Gross Special to Newsday

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More news

Long Islanders rally in Huntington Station to protest LIer: Violating children's rights 'a stain on our history'
One of the signs installed in Quogue and New signs mark location of central pine barrens
John Scott Prudenti in Central Islip on Oct. Prudenti wins battle to keep disclosures private
David L. Ferguson. Pioneer for minority students at Stony Brook dies
Thendral Amudhu Chinnannan, 29, of Hicksville, at his LI immigrant recruited by Army now fears deportation
A lot at North Main Street in Sayville Suffolk takes ownership of Sayville parking lot
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search