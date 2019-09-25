Sewage system, new bridge coming to Shirley
There are several big projects on the verge of starting in Shirley, a community tucked in between Mastic and the Brookhaven hamlet along Long Island’s South Shore.
The Forge River Watershed Sewer Project, which is coming to fruition after about 10 years, is scheduled to begin construction in early 2021, says Peter A. Scully, deputy Suffolk County executive. The price tag is $190 million and will be funded by federal and state sources, he says. Upon completion, about 400 Shirley homes and businesses will be connected, he adds.
Work to replace the Smith Point Bridge is scheduled to begin in summer 2022, says Scully. Planned improvements during the three-year, $75 million project include bike lanes and wider pedestrian walkways. The new bridge will be built on the west side of the current bridge.
Shirley has shown growth in house prices, says Dan Panico, Town of Brookhaven council member, and "when you drive through the community, you see well-maintained homes and families putting down roots.” This is, in part, because blighted homes in the community have been razed, he says. “We have taken down every single home that qualified for demolition," he adds. "There aren’t any more homes to be taken down, and that’s something we couldn’t say years ago."
Shirley Beach was recently renovated with new playground equipment, bathroom facilities, a splash park, a pergola and landscaping, says Panico. "It’s now an absolutely beautiful park on Bellport Bay and an asset to the community and the people who live there," he says.
The overall real estate climate in Shirley is strong because asking prices for homes tend to be more affordable than other areas of Long Island, says John W. Liberti of John Liberti Real Estate, a third-generation real estate broker in the area. “The hot area right now is north of Sunrise Highway and south of the Long Island Expressway because of its access to either highway,” says Liberti, whose grandfather, he says, worked for the developer Walter Shirley for whom the community was named in the 1950s.
CONDOS AND TOWNHOUSES
There are three condos on the market ranging in price from $309,900 to $440,000.
SALES PRICE
Between Aug.1, 2018, and Sept. 9, 2019, there were 434 home sales with a median sale price of $255,000, according to the Multiple Listing Service of Long Island. The low price for that period was $55,000 and the high was $619,000. During that time period a year earlier, there were 430 home sales with a median sale price of $225,000. The price range was $60,000 to $529,000. .
OTHER STATS
Town: Brookhaven
Area: 11.1 square miles
ZIP code: 11967
Population: 27,186
Median age: 35.3
Median household income: $84,312
Median home value: $265,000
LIRR to NYC: 99 to 110 minutes at peak
Monthly ticket: $461
School district: William Floyd and Longwood school districts
SOURCES: 2013-17 American Community Survey Census; mlsli.com; LIRR;
*Based on 201 sales in the past six months, according to MLSLI
NOW ON THE MARKET
$199,000
This two-bedroom, one-bathroom ranch features new siding, new insulation, new 150-amp electrical service, a new cesspool system, and a refurbished heating system. The wood floors were recently refinished. Taxes are $6,662. Theodore Gounelas, Coldwell Banker M & D Good Life, 631-288-1400
$359,000
On a .82-acre lot that backs up to the Wertheim National Wildlife Refuge, this four-bedroom, two-bath Cape built in 1985 has many updates. Amenities include an in-ground pool, a finished basement and in-ground sprinklers. Taxes are $10,814. Patrick Schultz, Cardinal Realty Group, 631-872-6617
$659,900
Set on 310 feet of bulkheading on Unchachogue Creek, this three-bedroom, two-bathroom Contemporary features 20-foot ceilings, four skylights, a fireplace and many windows. There’s a private boat ramp in the backyard. Taxes are $13,543. John Williams, Douglas Elliman Real Estate, 631-363-5434
RECENTLY SOLD
$180,000
Address Seymour Drive
Style Victorian
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms 2
Built 2006
Lot size 50x125
Taxes $11,996
Reduced $19,000
Days on the market 233
$379,812
Address William Floyd Parkway
Style High-ranch
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms 3
Built 2007
Lot size 100x180
Taxes $9,712
Reduced $91,888
Days on the market 105
$619,000
Address Grandview Drive
Style Contemporary
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms 2
Built 2018
Lot size 50x100
Taxes $15,000
Reduced $56,000
Days on the market 316
On Multiple Listings
Number of houses 154
Price range $95,000 to $659,900
Tax range $5,009 to $13,543
