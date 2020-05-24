TODAY'S PAPER
Shirley house near beaches, hiking trails lists for $215,000

Taxes on the property in the William Floyd

Taxes on the property in the William Floyd School District are $7,820. Credit: Coldwell Banker

By Rachel O'Brien Special to Newsday @Writingrachel
A two-bedroom house near beaches, a nature preserve and hiking trails in Shirley is on the market for $215,000.

The Fairview Drive house has one bathroom, plenty of storage in a shed, garage and unfinished basement and sits on just under a quarter of an acre.

A short drive to Smith Point County Park, with its beach, campground and marina, the property is walking distance to bay beaches and tidal wetlands.

“The location is what the draw is,” listing agent Tina Jahrsdoerfer of Coldwell Banker said.

The house has hardwood in the living room and bedrooms, and laminate flooring in the kitchen and dining room.

“It’s bigger than the typical two-bedroom,” Jahrsdoerfer said. “Most two bedrooms don’t have a dining room, living room and eat-in kitchen. And it has plenty of room for a pool if they want to put it in.”

The large yard has a concrete slab off the back entrance and a detached deck in the yard.

Taxes on the property in the William Floyd School District are $7,820.

Built in 1952, the house has oil heating and according to the listing agent, is a steal.

“Where else are you going to find a house that’s move-in ready for $215,000 on a great lot?”

Rachel O'Brien poses for her employee headshot at
Rachel O’Brien has worked at Newsday since 2018. She grew up on Long Island, is a Stony Brook University graduate and previously covered political news for the Staten Island Advance.

