TODAY'S PAPER
81° Good Afternoon
SEARCH
81° Good Afternoon
ClassifiedsReal Estate

Renovated three-bedroom house in Shirley lists for $299,000

The property is a short drive to Smith

The property is a short drive to Smith Point County Park, beach and campground. Credit: Vincent J. Cortazar

By Rachel O'Brien Special to Newsday @Writingrachel
Print

A completely renovated three-bedroom house in Shirley is on the market for $299,000.

The house on Parkwood Drive has one new full bathroom, new kitchen, flooring, roof and windows. A new paver walkway leads from the newly paved driveway to the small front porch and entrance.

“Everything is new inside and out,” listing agent Vincent J. Cortazar said. “So, it’s very low maintenance.”

Cortazar, who runs a self-named real estate company, said the 1,400-square-foot house built in 1960 had been abandoned, was purchased last year from Suffolk County, “was gutted” and includes new insulation, central air conditioning and electric heating.

The charming home has French doors that lead to a grassy, fully fenced-in yard, providing lots of natural light to the living room and kitchen.

The property is a short drive to Smith Point County Park, beach and campground.

The single-story house is perfect for someone disabled or a senior hoping to avoid stairs, he said.

“It’s a very safe and efficient home,” Cortazar said

Taxes on the 0.11-acre property in the William Floyd School District are $7,753.

Rachel O'Brien poses for her employee headshot at
By Rachel O'Brien Special to Newsday @Writingrachel

Rachel O’Brien has worked at Newsday since 2018. She grew up on Long Island, is a Stony Brook University graduate and previously covered political news for the Staten Island Advance.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More news

Fifth graders at Longwood Middle School in Middle Opt-out testing numbers drop in Long Island districts
The groundbreaking for a new arena at Belmont Sources: Isles' arena groundbreaking tentatively set
Onel Jiminez-Maradiaga, 20, of Plainview, has been charged Police: Man groped three women, one at her home
Avocado toast topped by a poached egg at Wildly popular coffee shop opens second location
Orecchiette with sausage and broccoli rabe is one Longstanding Italian eatery moves to new location
Donald Clarke, 94, center, attends the Huntington Senior Fitness for LI senior citizens can begin with one step
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search