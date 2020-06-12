Renovated three-bedroom house in Shirley lists for $299,000

A completely renovated three-bedroom house in Shirley is on the market for $299,000.

The house on Parkwood Drive has one new full bathroom, new kitchen, flooring, roof and windows. A new paver walkway leads from the newly paved driveway to the small front porch and entrance.

“Everything is new inside and out,” listing agent Vincent J. Cortazar said. “So, it’s very low maintenance.”

Cortazar, who runs a self-named real estate company, said the 1,400-square-foot house built in 1960 had been abandoned, was purchased last year from Suffolk County, “was gutted” and includes new insulation, central air conditioning and electric heating.

The charming home has French doors that lead to a grassy, fully fenced-in yard, providing lots of natural light to the living room and kitchen.

The property is a short drive to Smith Point County Park, beach and campground.

The single-story house is perfect for someone disabled or a senior hoping to avoid stairs, he said.

“It’s a very safe and efficient home,” Cortazar said

Taxes on the 0.11-acre property in the William Floyd School District are $7,753.