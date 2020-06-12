TODAY'S PAPER
Shirley ranch on double lot lists for $269,000

The 1965 house has hardwood floors, central air

By Rachel O'Brien Special to Newsday @Writingrachel
A three-bedroom ranch on a double lot in Shirley is on the market for $269,000.

The Bayfair Drive house has two full bathrooms and lots of living space with a living room, sunken den with wood-burning fireplace and dining area with sliding doors that lead to an enclosed Florida room.

“The layout of the house is great. It's open and airy,” listing agent Gina Galante of Coldwell Banker M&D Good Life said.

The 1965 house has hardwood floors, central air conditioning and a large grassy yard with a detached two-car garage.

The property is walkable to Shirley Marina and a short drive to Smith Point County Park, beach and campground.

“It’s on is a very small, little block, dead end,” Galante said. “There’s water at the end of the block, which is two houses down.”

The owner used the property as a summer house and has retired and moved to Florida, Galante said.

The two properties in the William Floyd School District combine to a third of an acre, with taxes totaling $11,887

Rachel O'Brien has worked at Newsday since 2018. She grew up on Long Island, is a Stony Brook University graduate and previously covered political news for the Staten Island Advance.

