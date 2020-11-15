Shirley ranch on the market for $309,000

A two-bedroom, two bath ranch-style home is on the market in Shirley for $309,000. The annual property taxes are $7,862.

"It’s a perfect home to retire or downsize to," says Caryn Alfano of Century 21 Cor Ace Realty, who is listing the home with Anthony Alfano. "It’s all one level. It’s on a really nice block."

The home features an open-floor plan, hardwood floors, and a screened-in porch with a wood-paneled ceiling and separate entrance. The roof and windows were recently updated and there is a brand new cesspool.

Having lived in the home for more than two decades, owner Marie Guido says, "The neighborhood is lovely. Very nice people. Quiet neighborhood."

The 0.21-acre property has a fenced-in backyard with a bilevel deck and storage shed.

Located in the William Floyd School District in South Shirley, the house is right down the road from Wertheim Nature Preserve and is very close to shopping, notes Alfano.

"It’s big enough for a retired couple, but it’s small enough where they don’t have to spend hours on yard work and cleaning. It has a full basement for storage," says Alfano, adding, "It’s in a prime area: It’s not too far from a lot of parks, beaches, the marina."