TODAY'S PAPER
36° Good Morning
SEARCH
36° Good Morning
ClassifiedsReal Estate

Shirley ranch on the market for $309,000

The 0.21-acre property has a fenced-in backyard with

The 0.21-acre property has a fenced-in backyard with a bilevel deck and storage shed. Credit: Brandon Schwartz

By Arlene Gross Special to Newsday
Print

A two-bedroom, two bath ranch-style home is on the market in Shirley for $309,000. The annual property taxes are $7,862.

"It’s a perfect home to retire or downsize to," says Caryn Alfano of Century 21 Cor Ace Realty, who is listing the home with Anthony Alfano. "It’s all one level. It’s on a really nice block."

The home features an open-floor plan, hardwood floors, and a screened-in porch with a wood-paneled ceiling and separate entrance. The roof and windows were recently updated and there is a brand new cesspool.

Having lived in the home for more than two decades, owner Marie Guido says, "The neighborhood is lovely. Very nice people. Quiet neighborhood."

The 0.21-acre property has a fenced-in backyard with a bilevel deck and storage shed.

Located in the William Floyd School District in South Shirley, the house is right down the road from Wertheim Nature Preserve and is very close to shopping, notes Alfano.

"It’s big enough for a retired couple, but it’s small enough where they don’t have to spend hours on yard work and cleaning. It has a full basement for storage," says Alfano, adding, "It’s in a prime area: It’s not too far from a lot of parks, beaches, the marina."

By Arlene Gross Special to Newsday

Latest Long Island News

Long Island schools are testing students before they Colleges' Thanksgiving breaks stir fears of COVID-19 spread
The MTA's congestion pricing plan would help with Transportation experts suggest putting brakes on congestion pricing plan
North Babylon Public Library in Deer Park on North Babylon's library gets sustainable library certification
Village of Amityville Town Hall Village and auto dealer sued by residents in condo development
Former Riverhead Town Supervisor Sean Walter gets sworn Riverhead's new town justice is no stranger to local office
Election volunteer Sal Russo of Farmingville at his 'It's an honor': LI poll workers reflect on election
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search