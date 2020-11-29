Shirley ranch lists for $319,000

TODAY'S PAPER
The home is a quarter-mile from the Wertheim National Wildlife Refuge, with its walking trails, the agent says. Credit: Douglas Elliman Real Estate/VHT Studios

By Arlene Gross Special to Newsday
A ranch-style home is listing in Shirley for $319,000. The annual property taxes are $8,982.

Built in 1987, the home is being sold by the original owners, notes listing agent Desiree Lofredo, of Douglas Elliman Real Estate.

"It’s definitely not a shiny, brand new kitchen, but the house was done with the intent to last," Lofredo says.

The 1,176-square-foot home, which has an accepted offer, offers three bedrooms, one bath, a fenced-in backyard and deck.

"The basement is partly finished with great spillover space for storage," Lofredo says.

The location is a plus, Lofredo says.

"It’s a quarter-mile to the Wertheim National Wildlife Refuge, so you have the walking trails and Carmen’s River, which is a river that goes from Yaphank all the way to the bay. But, it is rather close right there for kayaking and canoeing."

The home is very close to Smith Road, Lofredo adds.

"It’s easy access in and out to both Sunrise Highway and the LIE, so you don’t get bogged down in the traffic on William Floyd Parkway at the railroad crossing. It’s like a little back entrance into Shirley."

The 0.25-acre property is 10 minutes from Bellport, 15 minutes from Center Moriches and 20 minutes from Patchogue, all with vibrant downtown areas.

