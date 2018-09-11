Sellers Erich and Carol Willen

Community Shoreham

Asking price $589,000

The basics A four-bedroom farm ranch with three full baths and two half-baths set on a .78-acre lot

The competition A four-bedroom, 3½- bath Colonial on Highland Down is listed for $629,990.

Nearest recent sale A five-bedroom, four-bath home on Oliver Road sold Feb. 13 for $569,100.

Taxes with no exemptions $20,049

Time on the market Since June 21

Listing agents Joanne Blum and Belinda Bender, Little Bay Realty, Wading River, 631-929-8400

Why it’s for sale Erich, 81, a retired physicist at Brookhaven National Laboratory, and Carol, 81, a retired math teacher, say they are relocating to Maryland to be closer to friends.

The Willens had their approximately 2,500-square-foot home built in 1966. Erich shares:

“It’s a beautiful house in a lovely location. The gray cedar shingles and white porches give it a nice appearance set among lovely greenery. We have extended family in other parts of the country as well as Canada, and we all gather here at Thanksgiving, sometimes as many as 25 people for a sit-down dinner. We converted the first-floor bedroom into a master suite by adding a bathroom so that we could live on just the main floor. We also created a laundry room on the main floor. We have a fireplace in our dining room, which was originally the living room. About ten years after we moved in, we converted the garage to a living room and added a new garage and a mudroom…Carol loves tennis and for years she and her friends played every day on the village tennis courts. She will miss that. We have a nice garden in the backyard that gets eight hours of sun. Here in the village you feel like you’re living in a place where you belong. A sense of place and a sense of belonging. What I will miss most is the lovely setting in this wooded area in a wonderful community surrounded by parkland. And the beach is within easy walking distance.”