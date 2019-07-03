Sellers Joan and Jack Donnellan

Community Shoreham

Asking price $669,500

The basics A six-bedroom, 3½-bathroom two-story 1903 home on a 1.81-acre lot

The competition There are no other six-bedroom homes for sale in Shoreham.

Nearest recent sale A four-bedroom, three-bath home on Overhill Road sold March 12 for $514,500.

Taxes with no exemptions $18,956

Time on the market Since May 27

Listing agent Joanne Blum, Little Bay Realty, Wading River, 631-929-8400

Why it’s for sale Jack, 70, a retired steamfitter, and Joan, 69, a retired occupational therapist, say they’re relocating to be closer to family.

The Donnellans lived in Shoreham for many years before they found this home. Joanne talks about the home:

“We lived in Shoreham Village for 25 years and started looking for something different. We looked all over and ended up right back in Shoreham. Nothing could compare to the beaches, the country club, the parks and the people ….This home is a hidden treasure. You can’t see it from the road. It’s nestled into the woods among flowers and shrubs. We loved the antique, historic feeling and the dark woodwork. We refinished the beautiful floors. And that 800-square-foot covered porch — we’ve had bridal showers, baby showers, graduation parties, christenings, and a wedding breakfast under the covered porch. Our home, especially the living room, is the center for family gatherings. We’ll have 40 people for Christmas. My son plays the piano and everyone sings Christmas carols before Santa arrives. In the summer, the kids play in the woods. In the winter, they can sleigh ride on either of two hills. We have a walking trail to the back of the property….The detached garage was originally for the carriages. It’s really my husband’s workshop, but could be a 2½-car garage….It’s going to be difficult to leave this home. It’s beautiful in all four seasons. It’s unbelievably gratifying to have a home that so many people love to come to.”