$599,000 Shoreham home comes with attached greenhouse

This Shoreham home has an in-ground pool.

Photo Credit: Landmark Realty Long Island

By Arlene Gross Special to Newsday
A Shoreham home listed for $599,000 features extras such as guest quarters in the garage and an attached greenhouse.

The house has an eat-in kitchen with cherry cabinets,  granite countertops and stainless steel appliances; wood, bamboo, cork and tile floors; and a master bedroom with fireplace, sitting room and balcony. There’s also a wooden deck and in-ground pool

A two-story, three-car garage includes a one-bedroom, one-bath guesthouse on the second floor.

The house is on 1.2 acres and is in a cul-de sac.

The listing agent is Mildred Thomas of Landmark Realty of Long Island.

